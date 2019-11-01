|
Citation
Graves JM, Moore M, Kehoe L, Li M, Chan A, Conrick K, Williams-Gilbert W, Vavilala MS. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2019; 51: 15-20.
Affiliation
Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, School of Medicine, UW, Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, 1959 NE Pacific Street, Box 356540, Seattle, WA 98195-6540, USA; Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, 401 Broadway, Box 359960, Seattle, WA 98104, USA. Electronic address: vavilala@uw.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31838221
Abstract
PURPOSE: The costs facing families after pediatric concussion are not limited to medical expenses for treatment and rehabilitation care. The objective of this research was to examine the economic hardship facing families following concussion. DESIGN AND METHODS: Eighteen youth (10-18 years old) with a diagnosed concussion injury and sixteen parents (13 parent/youth dyads) answered open-ended questions regarding experiences associated with concussion care and recovery, specifically as they related to cost. Participants were recruited from a concussion clinic, social media, and via snowball sampling. Interviews were audio recorded, transcribed verbatim, and coded using deductive qualitative content analysis.
Keywords
Adolescents; Concussion; Family; Mild traumatic brain injury; Youth