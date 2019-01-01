Abstract

Epigenetic modifications are emerging as major players in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative disorders and susceptibility to acute brain injury. DNA and histone modifications act together with noncoding RNAs to form a complex gene expression machinery that adapts the brain to environmental stressors and injury response. These modifications influence cell-level operations like neurogenesis and DNA repair to large, intricate processes such as brain patterning, memory formation, motor function and cognition. Thus, epigenetic imbalance has been shown to influence the progression of many neurological disorders independent of aberrations in the genetic code. This review aims to highlight ways in which epigenetics applies to several commonly researched neurodegenerative diseases and forms of acute brain injury as well as shed light on the benefits of epigenetics-based treatments.



