BACKGROUND: Although recent attention has been afforded to home injury prevention for young children, we often encounter young children who experienced indoor injuries at a place other than the home. We aimed to identify characteristics of unintentional indoor injuries that occurred when young children were not at home.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of consecutive young children (aged <6 years) with indoor injuries from January to June 2017. We classified patients injured in hotel rooms as the 'Hotel group' and compared them to patients injured at home ('Home group').



RESULTS: Among 102 patients who met the study criteria, 33 patients (32.4%) were classified as the Hotel group. Fall was the most frequent cause of injury in both groups (Home, 56.5% vs. Hotel, 87.9%). Fall from a bed was more likely to happen in hotel rooms (1.4% vs. 48.5%). In regards to fall-associated injuries, head and/or facial injury was most frequent in both groups (Home, 92.3% vs. Hotel, 89.7%). A suture and follow-up were less likely in the Home group than in the Hotel group (18.8% vs. 42.4%, 39.1% vs. 69.7%, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: In hotel rooms, head and/or facial injuries due to falling from a bed were the most common injury type, and they often needed more invasive procedures than home injuries. Injuries that tended to occur in hotel rooms are more predictable than home injuries. Modification of the surrounding environment has the potential to prevent unintentional injuries not only in the home environment but also in hotel rooms.



