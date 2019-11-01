Abstract

Objective: To understand the injuries among 16 459 left-behind children from 27 poor rural areas in 12 provinces of China, 2016. Methods: Data were collected from the survey of 'Health Service Needs Assessment' (HSNA) program on left-behind children, from poor rural areas in the middle and western parts of China. Factors including causes, types, locations, related activities, ways of treatment and outcomes among left-behind children with injuries in 2016, were described and analyzed by gender and age groups. Results: In 2016, per-person and person-time incidence rates of injuries were 8.88% and 11.21%, among the 16 459 left-behind children from 27 poor rural areas in 12 provinces of China, both higher in boys, than in girls. Most injuries were unintentional with its proportion higher in older children. The main types of injuries were seen as falls, blunt and sharp injuries, with burns and animal injuries more common in younger children. Injuries among left-behind children mainly took place at home, kindergarten/school, and on the highways/streets/roads, during playing. Most common ways of treatment would include at the emergency settings, self-treated, with older children more likely to treat by themselves. Most injuries were cured. Conclusions: In programs on prevention and control of injuries targeting the left-behind children in poor rural areas, special attention should be given to older boys, on falls and blunt/sharp injuries, at home or kindergarten/school. Education programs should pinpoint on self-rescue skills and guidance on kids by the parents, with behavioral norms and social support included. Related comprehensive prevention and control mechanism should be developed in families, schools and communities, with medical resources and insurance mechanism explored to serve these population and districts, including those left-behind children.

Language: zh





目的： 分析中国12省份27个贫困农村地区16 459名留守儿童伤害发生情况。 方法： 利用贫困农村地区留守儿童健康服务需求评估调查数据，对不同性别、年龄组的留守儿童伤害发生意图、类型、地点、活动、处理方式和结局等状况进行描述分析。 结果： 2016年，中国12个省份27个贫困农村地区16 459名留守儿童的伤害人数和人次数发生率分别为8.88%和11.21%，男童高于女童。伤害意图以非故意为主，但高年龄儿童的故意伤害比例远高于低年龄儿童。伤害类型以跌伤、钝器伤和锐器伤为主，但在低年龄儿童中，烧烫伤和动物致伤也是常见伤害类型。伤害发生场所以家中、幼儿园/学校和公路/街道/道路为主。伤害发生时的活动主要为玩耍娱乐。常见的伤害处理方式为门（急）诊就诊和自行处理，与低年龄儿童相比，高年龄儿童更可能采取自行处理。伤害结局绝大部分为痊愈。 结论： 贫困农村地区留守儿童伤害防控工作应将高年龄男童作为重点人群，跌伤和钝/锐器伤作为优先领域，家庭和幼儿园/学校作为主要场所。应针对不同的儿童活动场景开展健康教育，普及简单有效的现场自救技能，加强教育引导、行为规范和社会支持，探索以家庭、学校、社区三位一体的儿童伤害综合防控机制，适当增加医疗卫生资源投入，积极构建留守儿童伤害保险机制。.

Language: zh