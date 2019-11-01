Abstract

Objective: To describe the trends and potential reasons responsible for injury mortality among children under 18 years old in different stages of the China Children's Development Outlines (CCDO) for children from 1990 to 2017, in China. Methods: Data derived from the Global Burden of Disease 2017 (GBD2017) were used to analyze the change of injury mortality, among children under 18 years old, by sex and provinces. Results: Since 1990, the Chinese government had formulated and implemented three CCDOs on Children. Each CCDO proposed corresponding main targets and strategic measures based on the development of children under current situation, in each area, accordingly. The first two CCDOs failed to set clear targets for child injury prevention and control, but the third one did propose a quantifiable target. The injury mortality rate of children under 18 years old showed a declining trend in all periods of the three CCDOs, by 26.07%, 40.68% and 26.48%, respectively. Both boys and girls showed significant downward trend in these three stages. Mortality rate on child injury differed in these three stages in all the 31 provinces. Conclusion: Thanks to the contribution of CCDO in different stages that providing important policies and impetus for the prevention and control of child injury, the number of deaths caused by child injury kept reducing, from 1990 to 2017, in China.

目的： 对1990－2017年发布的3个中国儿童发展纲要时期，我国儿童伤害死亡率变化趋势进行描述分析。 方法： 利用全球疾病负担2017中国<18岁儿童伤害死亡率数据描述全国及各省（自治区、直辖市）、不同性别儿童的伤害死亡率变化趋势。 结果： 1990－2017年，我国政府先后制定并实施了3个儿童发展纲要。前2个纲要未能对儿童伤害防控提出明确目标，第3个纲要中纳入了一项可量化考评的目标。我国<18岁儿童伤害死亡率在这3个纲要时期分别下降了26.07%、40.68%和26.48%。不同性别儿童伤害死亡率在这3个时期均有不同幅度下降。31个省（自治区、直辖市）儿童伤害死亡率在3个时期的变化趋势有所不同。 结论： 1990－2017年，我国儿童伤害死亡状况得到明显改善。不同时期的儿童发展纲要对我国儿童伤害防控都具有重要的政策保障和推动作用。在未来国家儿童发展政策制定中，应继续加强对儿童伤害防控领域的重视。.

