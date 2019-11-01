Abstract

Injury is an important public health problem that threatening children's health. Researches have been carried out to prevent child injuries in China. Disease burden on injury for children have been moderated, but remained as the first cause of death in Chinese children, so injury prevention among children should still be treated as priority to promote children's health. It is necessary to establish and improve strategies in injury prevention which should be led by the government and correlated institutes, as to carry out a systematic, comprehensive and scientific system for children injury prevention and control. In order to reduce children's injuries and promote children's health, relevant policies and regulations should base on "Healthy China 2030" to formulate and implement action plans, to carry out practice and scientific research on children injury prevention, and to strengthen the team construction and talent training on this issue.

伤害是危害我国儿童健康的重要公共卫生问题。我国已开展了大量预防儿童伤害的实践和科学研究，儿童伤害疾病负担已有所减轻，但伤害仍是造成儿童死亡的第1位原因，预防儿童伤害应被列为促进儿童健康的优先工作领域。健全和完善以政府为主导、多部门合作的儿童伤害预防机制，开展系统、全面、科学的儿童伤害预防控制工作，是降低我国儿童伤害疾病负担的重要策略。建议依托《"健康中国2030"规划纲要》完善伤害预防相关政策法规，制定和颁布实施儿童伤害预防行动计划，深入开展预防儿童伤害的实践和科学研究，加强儿童伤害防控的队伍建设和人才培养，以达到减少儿童伤害，促进儿童健康的目的。.

