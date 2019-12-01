|
Barnert ES, Godoy SM, Hammond I, Kelly MA, Thompson LR, Mondal S, Bath EP. Acad. Pediatr. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, UCLA Semel Neuropsychiatric Institute, 760 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, United States, 90025. Electronic address: ebath@mednet.ucla.edu.
(Copyright © 2019, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
31841662
OBJECTIVE: We measured pregnancy rates and pregnancy outcomes among girls with histories of commercial sexual exploitation (CSE), and then quantified the associations between the outcome of pregnancy with: a) girls' exposure to childhood adversity, and b) their behavioral health. This is the largest study of pregnancy outcomes and associated factors among girls impacted by CSE in the United States.
Language: en
child sex trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation of children; commercial sexual exploitation of youth; pregnancy