Abstract

Chromic acid is an industrial metal acid widely used for electroplating in alloy and dye production. It can cause serious skin burn and, if absorbed, may lead to acute chromium poisoning. Such poisoning cases appear rarely in the literature [ 1 ]. We now report the case of a 50 year-old male worker, who’s right leg accidentally fell into a vat containing a mixture of sulfuric and chromic acids (chromium ions 397 g/L), and suffered 9% body surface area (BSA) ( Fig. 1A). The acids caused severe skin injuries and the absorbed chromium caused acute renal failure (ARF) lasting nearly six months ...

