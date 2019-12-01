SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Winders WT, Ramos I, Sabillon W, Perez C, Estévez R, Norwood DA, Cardona JC, Dominguez RL, Morgan D. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Division of Gastroenterology, University of Alabama, United States of America. Electronic address: drmorgan@uabmc.edu.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2019.12.018

31839518

OBJECTIVES: Trauma is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with a disproportionate burden of illness in low- and middle- income countries. This study sought to provide a proof-of-concept pilot study to evaluate the feasibility of a trauma registry in the Western Honduras Hospital.

METHODS: A cross-sectional, observation study was performed that included all admitted, transferred, or deceased trauma patients presenting to the Western Honduras Hospital from February 4, 2019 until April 4, 2019. Descriptive statistics were utilized to describe patient demographics and injury characteristics.

RESULTS: 268 patients were enrolled. The average age was 27.5 years (SD ±21.3). 10% of injuries were due to interpersonal violence. The most common mechanisms of injury were falls (33.6%) and motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) (22.4%). The mean Modified Kampala Trauma Score (M-KTS) was 12 (SD ±1.4). The mortality rate was 1.1% (N = 3). 94.5% of data points were complete.

CONCLUSIONS: A continuous injury surveillance system in the Western Honduras Hospital is feasible and provides valuable information. The data completeness was suboptimal, but the current data collection system may be improved via modifying and utilizing the registry form as both a clinical and data collection instrument.

Emergency medicine; Epidemiology; Injury surveillance; Registry; Trauma

