Journal Article

Citation

Barnett MD, De La Garza JM. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, Texas, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2019.1699204

PMID

31838957

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between political ideology and attitudes toward life extension among college students (N = 484). Older age and male gender were associated with more positive attitudes toward life extension, while religious commitment was not. Authoritarian aggression/submission and social dominance orientation were associated with more positive attitudes toward life extension. The results suggest older people, men, and individuals higher in authoritarian traits and social dominance orientation may be more likely to use life-extending biomedical technology.


Language: en
