Citation
Zheng YC, Wang J, Guo D, Zhang H, Li CC, Li DC, Li HM, Li K. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Transportation and vehicle engineering, Shandong University of Technology, Zibo, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31838697
Abstract
To address the problems associated with single-objective path planning, herein, we propose a multi-objective path planning method that takes into account emissions, fuel consumption, and time as travel demands. First, a fuel consumption and emission estimation model, suitable for coupling with a dynamic transportation network, is established, and then, the multi-objective path planning model is presented. In addition, the analytic hierarchy process (AHP) and gray relational analysis are used to derive relative priorities of each sub-objective according to driver preference. The above two models are combined with an improved Dijkstra algorithm to perform multi-objective path planning based on dynamic time-dependent road conditions. Finally, the method is verified using real-world vehicle experiments on actual roads. Compared to single-objective path planning, the multi-objective planning method meets travel needs and can save time and fuel, thereby providing greater environmental protection while still considering driver preferences.
Language: en
Keywords
City planning; Environment; Multi-objective path planning; Travel demand; Urban traffic; Vehicle emissions