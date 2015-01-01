Abstract

To address the problems associated with single-objective path planning, herein, we propose a multi-objective path planning method that takes into account emissions, fuel consumption, and time as travel demands. First, a fuel consumption and emission estimation model, suitable for coupling with a dynamic transportation network, is established, and then, the multi-objective path planning model is presented. In addition, the analytic hierarchy process (AHP) and gray relational analysis are used to derive relative priorities of each sub-objective according to driver preference. The above two models are combined with an improved Dijkstra algorithm to perform multi-objective path planning based on dynamic time-dependent road conditions. Finally, the method is verified using real-world vehicle experiments on actual roads. Compared to single-objective path planning, the multi-objective planning method meets travel needs and can save time and fuel, thereby providing greater environmental protection while still considering driver preferences.

