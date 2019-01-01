Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood-onset depression is associated with increased risk of recurrent depression and high morbidity extending into adolescence and adulthood. This multisite randomized controlled trial evaluated two active psychosocial treatments for childhood depression: family-focused treatment for childhood depression (FFT-CD) and individual supportive psychotherapy (IP). Aims were to describe effects through 52 weeks postrandomization on measures of depression, functioning, nondepressive symptoms, and harm events.



METHODS: Children meeting criteria for depressive disorders (N = 134) were randomly assigned to 15 sessions of FFT-CD or IP and evaluated at mid-treatment for depressive symptoms and fully at roughly 16 weeks (after acute treatment), 32 weeks, and 52 weeks/one year. See clinicaltrials.gov: NCT01159041.



RESULTS: Analyses using generalized linear mixed models confirmed the previously reported FFT-CD advantage on rates of acute depression response (≥50% Children's Depression Rating Scale reduction). Improvements in depression and other outcomes were most rapid during the acute treatment period, and leveled off between weeks 16 and 52, with a corresponding attenuation of observed group differences, although both groups showed improved depression and functioning over 52 weeks. Survival analyses indicated that most children recovered from their index depressive episodes by week 52: estimated 76% FFT-CD, 77% IP. However, by the week 52 assessment, one FFT-CD child and six IP children had suffered recurrent depressive episodes. Four children attempted suicide, all in the IP group. Other indicators of possible harm were relatively evenly distributed across groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate a quicker depression response in FFT-CD and hint at greater protection from recurrence and suicide attempts. However, outcomes were similar for both active treatments by week 52/one year. Although community care received after acute treatment may have influenced results, findings suggest the value of a more extended/chronic disease model that includes monitoring and guidance regarding optimal interventions when signs of depression-risk emerge.



