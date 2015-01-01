SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang T, Ling J, Liu M, Qiu C, Ding G, Huang J, Krischek B, Yang S, Zheng F. J. Int. Med. Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): 300060519886210.

Key Laboratory of Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases of Ministry of Education, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, China.

(Copyright © 2019, Field House Publishing)

10.1177/0300060519886210

31840553

A transorbital penetrating injury by a foreign body is an extremely rare type of injury, and its severity is often difficult to estimate by examination of the superficial wound alone. Thus, such injuries are challenging for neurosurgeons to investigate and manage. We herein present a peculiar case involving a 3-year-old girl with a penetrating transorbital skull-base injury caused by a coloring pencil and discuss the anatomical location of the foreign body, radiological examination findings, diagnosis, and treatment strategy. The pencil was completely removed by manual extraction. Follow-up investigations confirmed a good outcome. Multidisciplinary cooperation, radiological examination, correct diagnosis, timely treatment, and detailed follow-up studies are necessary to manage penetrating transorbital skull-base injuries caused by foreign bodies. The orbital walls are very thin in children, and the orbital roof and superior orbital fissure are often penetrated by foreign bodies in cases such as that described herein. The anatomical location of the foreign body influences the clinical management strategy.


Language: en

Penetrating; child; foreign body; imaging examination; transorbital injury; treatment

