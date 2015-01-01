|
Citation
|
Boissin C, Al Maniri AA, Al-Azri AS, Hasselberg M, Laflamme L. PLoS One 2019; 14(12): e0226441.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Global Public Health, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31841565
|
Abstract
|
In high-income countries of the Arabian Peninsula, including the Sultanate of Oman, motorization has been extremely rapid. As a result, road traffic crashes are by far the highest cause of premature mortality, and speeding is an acknowledged key risk factor. Theory-based interventions are needed to target prevention of this unsafe practice. This study sheds light on determinants of speeding among new generations of Omani drivers applying the Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB). A questionnaire covering all five main constructs of the TPB was first contextualized and administered to two target groups: male drivers of all ages (n = 1107) approached in person when renewing their driving license and university students drivers (men and women) reached through internet contact (n = 655). Multiple, stepwise linear regression analyses were used to explore factors associated with speeding.
Language: en