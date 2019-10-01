Abstract

BACKGROUND: An increasing number of patients are admitted to general hospitals for injuries sustained in suicide attempts and for assessment of their ongoing risk for suicide. However, clinical staff may lack knowledge and expertise in the provision of a safe environment for potentially suicidal patients.



OBJECTIVE: In an effort to follow the Joint Commission's recommendations on the care of suicidal patients, a Suicide Prevention Interdisciplinary Task Force was created. The task force sought to design and implement a suicide checklist that would facilitate creation of a safe environment for potentially suicidal inpatients on nonpsychiatric units in a general hospital.



METHODS: We describe the development and implementation of a Care of the Suicide and Self-Injury Patient Checklist and report on data derived from incident reports related to self-harm/suicide attempts over a 4-year period. We also report results of a Research Electronic Data Capture survey of nurses' feedback on the checklist.



RESULTS: After implementation of the Care of the Suicide and Self-Injury Patient Checklist, a total of 47 incidents of patient self-injury were reported over 4 years on nonpsychiatric inpatient units at a large general hospital; only three sustained permanent or serious harm. The Research Electronic Data Capture survey revealed that 88% of responding nurses believed that the Care of the Suicide and Self-Injury Patient Checklist guided creation of a safe environment and 90% believed that it supported consistent practice.



CONCLUSIONS: The Care of the Suicide and Self-Injury Patient Checklist contributed to the creation of a safe environment while caring for potentially suicidal patients on nonpsychiatric inpatient units and guided clinicians on the management of potentially self-injurious individuals.



Language: en