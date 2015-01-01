Abstract

Background: Anxiety and depressive disorders are associated with problems with everyday occupations, including difficulties achieving occupational balance. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to describe occupational balance in people suffering from anxiety and/or depression and the factors that are associated with better self-rated occupational balance.Material: One hundred and eighteen participants were recruited from outpatient mental health care and primary health care. The participants were 18-65 years, had a diagnosis of anxiety and/or depression, and had problems in everyday occupations. They answered questionnaires on occupational balance, psychological symptoms, quality of life and everyday occupations.Results: A generally low rating of occupational balance was found; however, the scores differed depending on the participants' degree of anxiety and depression, their quality of life, their occupational performance and satisfaction with their occupational performance. Logistic regression analyses revealed that high quality of life, high satisfaction with occupational performance and low level of depression were associated to occupational balance.Conclusion: The results indicate that enhanced satisfaction with life and with performance of everyday occupations are relevant factors for achieving occupational balance in clients diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.Significance: The results will be valuable for professionals working to support their clients in enhancing their occupational balance.

Language: en