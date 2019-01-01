Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early intervention efforts designed for youth with problematic sexual behavior (PSB) have strong promise. Prompt identification of youth with PSB is critical to ensuring early intervention and effective response.



OBJECTIVE: The current study explored the complexities of how PSB of youth is identified in the community. SETTING: A qualitative semi-structured interview approach was utilized to explore the perceptions and experiences of community members involved in cases of youth with PSB. PARTICIPANTS: Participants included 100 community members from eight geographically diverse locations in the United States.



METHOD: Themes involving identification of PSB were classified by qualitative analyses, beginning with thematic analysis followed by focused coding.



RESULTS: Results indicated multiple pathways for the identification of youth with PSB involving a variety of professionals and agencies. Victim disclosure and witnessing the PSB were the most common identification pathways, with caregivers and school personnel the most common initial identifiers. Once identified, cases were reported to child welfare, law enforcement, and/or behavioral health agencies. Complications due to unclear response pathways and fears held by caregivers were notable.



CONCLUSIONS: Developmentally appropriate, evidence-informed policies and procedures for the identification of and response to PSB in youth within and across professions would facilitate a public health response to for prevention and early responses to PSB of youth.



