Cosma A, Walsh SD, Chester KL, Callaghan M, Molcho M, Craig W, Pickett W. Int. J. Public Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Public Health Sciences, Queen's University at Kingston, Kingston, Canada.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
31844919
OBJECTIVES: This study explores recent cross-national trends over time (2002-2014) in the occurrence of victimization by bullying; then it documents the overlap between cybervictimization and traditional bullying in 2014 among adolescents in 37 countries.
Adolescence; Bullying; Cybervictimization; HBSC; Victimization