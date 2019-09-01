|
Citation
Klingelschmidt J, Chastang JF, Khireddine-Medouni I, Chérié-Challine L, Niedhammer I. Rev. Epidemiol. Sante Publique 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Facteurs professionnels en lien avec le suicide au sein des salariés affiliés à la Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA) et en activité entre 2007 et 2013.
Affiliation
Inserm, U1085, Irset, équipe Ester, université d'Angers, Angers, France. Electronic address: isabelle.niedhammer@inserm.fr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31843361
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Work and related exposures may play a role in suicide and there has been evidence in the literature that some occupational factors may be associated with suicide. The identification of occupational risk factors of suicide mortality among employees affiliated to the French special agricultural social security scheme (MSA), an understudied population, appears important. The objective of this study was to identify the occupational factors associated with suicide mortality among French employees from the MSA working between 2007 and 2013.
Language: fr
Keywords
Contrat de travail; Economic activity; Facteurs professionnels; Mortalité par suicide; Occupational factors; Secteur d’activité; Suicide mortality; Work contract