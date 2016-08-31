Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to investigate resiliency and its mediating effect on the association between violence experience and violence response among nurses in intensive care units (ICU) and emergency departments (ED).



METHODS: Nurses working in ICU and ED were recruited from five hospitals in Busan city. Data were collected from 1st July to 31st August 2016 using structured questionnaires about violence experiences of nurses in the last three months and nurses' resilience including Korean Version of the Assault Response Questionnaire (ARQ-K). Data from 195 nurses were analyzed using the SPSS/WIN 21.0 program. Baron & Kenny's 3-step hierarchical regression analysis was used to test the mediating effect of resilience on the relationship between violence experience and violence response.



RESULTS: A positive correlational relationship between nurses' violence experience and violence response was significant (r=.37, p <.001). Negative correlational relationships were found between nurses' violence experience and resilience (r=−.19, p=.008) and between resilence and violence response (r=−.38, p <.001). This study found a partial mediating effect of resilience on the association between violence experience and violence response (z=2.49, p=.013).



CONCLUSION: There is a need to develop a variety of intervention programs that can improve resilience in reducing violence response of nurses.

Language: ko