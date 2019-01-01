Abstract

Recent evidence has highlighted intrasexual competition as a potential influence on anabolic−androgenic steroid use; however, the potential impact on other substance use behaviors has yet to be explored. This study examined the potential role of intrasexual competition on alcohol consumption at a university, an environment where excessive consumption is the socially desirable norm. In total, N = 223 university students were recruited from a single university in Wales, United Kingdom, and a 2-way between-subjects Analysis of variance was run to determine the relationship between alcohol consumption (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test) and intrasexual competition (Intrasexual Competition Scale). There was a significant positive association between self-reported alcohol use and levels of intrasexual competition. Further analysis identified this relationship was exclusive to those who did not participate in university sport. The findings of the current study provide further evidence for intrasexual competition as a potential influence on substance use behaviors and highlights that sports participation may be protective against this relationship. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2019 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en