Ozkan T. Evol. Behav. Sci. 2017; 11(4): 316-335.
(Copyright © 2017, American Psychological Association)
According to the Savanna Principle, individuals with higher intelligence are more likely to be involved in evolutionary novel behaviors, such as drug use, and less likely to be involved in evolutionary familiar behaviors, such as violent or property crimes. In addition, individuals who are more sexually attractive are expected to be less involved in violent or property crimes, which are conceptually evolutionary familiar incidences.
