Kawabata Y, Tseng WL. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2019; 36(6): 1559-1578.
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
This short-term longitudinal study examined the differential pathways from relational and physical victimization to internalizing and externalizing problems and academic achievement as well as the roles of friendships and friendship quality in these pathways with a Taiwanese sample (N = 471; 53.3% boys; mean age = 9.95 years). A multi-informant approach was used to collect the data. Relational and physical victimization and the number of friendships were assessed via peer nominations. Adjustment problems, achievement, and friendship quality were measured by mother, teacher, and child reports, respectively.
Language: en
Achievement; culture; friendship; psychopathology; relational victimization