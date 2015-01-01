|
Chadee D, Ali S, Burke A. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2019; 36(9): 2714-2737.
Abstract
Parental behavior regulation and delinquency is well established in the literature. While the precise direction of the relationship seems elusive, delinquency remains a recurring behavioral outcome of punitive forms of discipline. Opponents of punishment propose that it leads to a greater likelihood of conduct issues in adolescence and adulthood. The present study assessed the influence of punishment, social norms, and age on delinquency while examining peer pressure as a mediator. Further, gender and ethnicity were controlled. A random sample of 2011 participants from a southern Caribbean island responded to a questionnaire administered by field interviewers. Data were analyzed using path analysis, multiple group analysis, and one-way analysis of variance.
Delinquency; PARTheory; peer pressure; punishment; social norms