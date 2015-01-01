Abstract

Jealousy has been linked to a number of deleterious relationship outcomes; yet, few studies have explored the broader ways in which inducing jealousy affects intimate relationships. Using data on 892 young adults from the Toledo Adolescent Relationships Study, we examined correlates and consequences of intentionally inducing jealousy in intimate relationships.



RESULTS indicated that factors both unique and internal to the intimate dyad and those external to the intimate relationship were associated with jealousy-inducing behaviors. Dyadic factors included verbal conflict and partners' infidelity and controlling behaviors, and external factors included childhood experiences of parent-child physical aggression. Jealousy induction was associated with experiences of partner violence after accounting for familial background, relationship, and sociodemographic factors. We discuss potential mechanisms linking these relationship dynamics and provide suggestions for future research.

Language: en