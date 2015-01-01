Abstract

The number of traffic accident deaths in South Korea stood at 4,292 in 2016. The result is 1.7 deaths per car. Korea is a country behind the traffic. The cause of the accident is simply a large number of cars. And you don't do basic things for safe driving. The Road Traffic Act has various duties for safe driving. Among them, there is an appointment with everyone as well as the driver. It's a direction indicator. The direction indicator lamp has a function to tell the direction of the driver. The concept and function of direction indicators are explained in this study. It also compared the history of development of direction indicators with major foreign regulations and penalties....