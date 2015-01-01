|
Citation
Soo KH. Korean Assoc. Public Saf. Crim. Just. Rev. 2019; 28(1): 45-78.
Vernacular Title
청소년 폭력과 인지행동치료에 대한 뇌신경과학적 고찰
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Association of Public Safety and Criminal Justice)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
During the past 20 years, a cadre of western criminologists has actively been incorporating advanced knowledge in areas of genetics, brain science, and biology in their attempts to explain the causal mechanisms underlying aggression and violence. Human aggressive behaviors are performed by human beings, which are undoubtedly living organisms. It is thus impossible to fully explain human aggression without taking into account biological variables such as genes, the brain, and hormones. In the present article, the authors present neuroscientific explications of youth violence particularly focusing on synapses and neural pathways. In addition, it is well-known that cognitive-behavioral ...
Vernacular Abstract
최근 20여 년 동안 서구 범죄학자들은 유전학, 뇌과학, 생물학 등의 생명과학적 지식을 폭력행위의 설명에 적극 도입하고 있다. 폭력행위는 생명체인 사람의 행위다. 따라서 생명체를 구성하는 유전자, 뇌, 호르몬 등 생명과학적 변인들을 무시한 채 폭력행위를 완벽하게 설명한다는 것은 사실 불가능하다. 이논문에서는 뇌신경과학적 설명 중 특히 시냅스와 신경회로의 개념을 중심으로폭력발현 메커니즘에 대해 소개하였다. 또한 폭력재범 예방 프로그램 중 가장효과가 높은 것으로 알려진 인지행동치료가 폭력 감소의 결과를 가져오는 뇌신경과학적 메카니즘에 대해서도 간략하게 고찰하였다. 마지막으로 폭력의 발현에 관한 뇌신경과학적 지식이 제시하는 정책적 함의에 대해 소개하였다.