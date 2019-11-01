SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fruhen LS, Griffin MA, Andrei DM. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: R1.

University of Western Australia, Business School, WA, Perth, Australia.

(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2019.11.001

31848015

The Publisher regrets that this article is an accidental duplication of an article that has already been published in Journal of Safety Research, 68 (2019) 203–214, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jsr.2018.12.011. The duplicate article has therefore been withdrawn. The full Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal can be found at https://www.elsevier.com/about/our-business/policies/article-withdrawal.


