Citation
Stackhouse M, Turner N. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 59-69.
Affiliation
Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31848010
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Integrating safety climate research with signaling theory, we propose that individual perceptions of safety climate signal the importance of safety in the organization. Specifically, we expect that three work-related organizational practices (training effectiveness, procedure effectiveness, and work pressure) relate to the broader risk control system in the workplace via individual perceptions of safety climate as a broad management signal. Further, we expect this broad management signal interacts with a local environmental signal (co-worker commitment to safety) to amplify or diminish perceived system safety effectiveness.
Keywords
Co-workers; Construction; Railroad; Safety climate; Safety commitment