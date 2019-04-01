|
Lee G, Pope CN, Nwosu A, McKenzie LB, Zhu M. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 33-38.
Center for Injury Research and Policy, The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH, United States of America; Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, United States of America; Division of Epidemiology, College of Public Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, United States of America. Electronic address: Motao.Zhu@nationwidechildrens.org.
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
31848007
OBJECTIVE: Motor-vehicle crashes (MVC) remain a leading cause of preventable injury and death for children aged 0-3 in the United States. Despite advancement in legislation and public awareness there is continued evidence of inappropriate child restraint system (CRS) use among the youngest passengers. The current study focuses on appropriate CRS use from 2011 to 2015 using data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) for children aged 0-3.
Language: en
Child passenger safety; Child restraint system; Child safety seat; Fatality; Motor vehicle crash