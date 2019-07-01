|
Citation
|
Das S, Minjares-Kyle L, Wu L, Henk RH. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 213-222.
|
Affiliation
|
Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Texas A&M University System, 1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 605, San Antonio, TX, United States. Electronic address: r-henk@tamu.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31847998
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Teen crash involvement is usually higher than other age groups, and they are typically overrepresented in car crashes. To infer teen drivers' understanding of crash potentials (factors that are associated with crash occurrence), two sources of data are generally used: retrospective data and prospective data. Retrospective data sources contain historical crash data, which have limitations in determining teen drivers' knowledge of crash potentials. Prospective data sources, like surveys, have more potential to minimize the research gap. Prior studies have shown that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes during their early driving years. Thus, there is a benefit in examining how teen drivers' understanding of crash potentials change during their transition through licensing stages (i.e., no licensure to unrestricted licensure).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash potentials; Licensing; Multivariate graphical method; Taxicab correspondence analysis; Teen driver survey