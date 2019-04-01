|
Newnam S, Goode N. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 19-23.
Centre for Human Factors and Sociotechnical systems, University of the Sunshine Coast, Locked Bag 4, Maroochydore DC, QLD 4558, Australia; WorkSafe Victoria, 1 Malop St Geelong VIC 3220, Australia.
31847994
BACKGROUND: Communications plays a central role in promoting the health and wellbeing of workers. Although much literature has shown the positive benefits of safety communication in the workplace, research has yet to explore the nature of these communication practices within supervisor-worker relationships. This study overcomes this gap in the literature through objectively monitoring communication within the daily working lives of work-group supervisors in one organization. AIMS: The aims of the research were to: (a) categorize communication in the workplace into three categories, namely task-related communication, relationship-related communication, and safety-related communication; and (b) explore the frequency of these dialogs.
Communication; Health promotion; Occupational health and safety; Safety climate; Safety culture