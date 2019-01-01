|
Citation
Murphy G, Gauld C, Lewis I. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2019; 136: e105403.
Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q), Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation (IHBI), 130 Victoria Park Road, Kelvin Grove, Queensland, 4059 Australia.
Abstract
|
Australian drivers aged 17-25 years are overrepresented in road crashes, with many crashes resulting from smartphone use. The current study, based on a prospective design and an extended TPB framework, predicted young drivers' intentions to, and actual behaviour of, monitoring/reading social interactive technology via a smartphone while driving. An online survey at Time 1 (N = 167) assessed the TPB constructs of attitude, subjective norm and perceived behaviour control (PBC), and the additional factors of habit, mindfulness and cognitive capture. A hierarchical multiple regression analysis showed that the TPB constructs accounted for 76.4% in the variance of young drivers' intentions. The extended model, which included habit, mindfulness and cognitive capture accounted for a significant 79% of the variance in intention, and these additional factors explained a significant amount of variance over and above the TPB constructs. The Time 2 survey (N = 95) assessed actual behaviour in relation to smartphone use in the one-week period between the Time 1 and 2 surveys.
Keywords
|
Cognitive capture; Habit; Mindfulness; Smartphone; Theory of planned behavior; Young drivers