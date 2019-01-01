|
Schlögl M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2019; 136: e105398.
Institute of Statistics, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), Vienna, Austria; Transportation Infrastructure Technologies, Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), Vienna, Austria. Electronic address: matthias.schloegl@boku.ac.at.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31855710
Determining and understanding the environmental factors contributing to road traffic accident occurrence is of core importance in road safety research. In this study, a methodology to obtain robust and unbiased results when modeling imbalanced, high-resolution accident data is described. Based on a data set covering the whole highway network of Austria in a fine spatial (250 m) and temporal (1 h) scale, the effects of 48 covariates on accident occurrence are analyzed, with a special emphasis on real-time weather variables obtained through meteorological re-analysis. A balanced bagging approach is employed to cope with the issue of class imbalance. By fitting different tree-based classifiers to a large number of bootstrapped training samples, ensembles of binary classification models are established. The final prediction is achieved through majority vote across each ensemble, resulting in a robust prediction with reduced variance.
Accident analysis; Adverse weather effects; Balanced bagging; Binary classification; Imbalanced data; Random forest; Road safety; xgBoost