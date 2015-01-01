|
Citation
Nurnberger JI, Yang Z, Zang Y, Acion L, Bierut L, Bucholz K, Chan G, Dick DM, Edenberg HJ, Kramer J, Kuperman S, Rice JP, Schuckit M. J Psychiatr Brain Sci 2019; 4: e20190016.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA 92093, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019)
DOI
PMID
31853508
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: As part of the ongoing Collaborative Study of the Genetics of Alcoholism, we performed a longitudinal study of a high risk cohort of adolescents/young adults from families with a proband with an alcohol use disorder, along with a comparison group of age-matched controls. The intent was to compare the development of alcohol problems in subjects at risk with and without comorbid externalizing and internalizing psychiatric disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol use disorders; externalizing disorders; family studies; high risk studies; internalizing disorders