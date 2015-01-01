Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Child abuse pediatricians continuously encounter trauma experienced by abused children, putting them at risk of secondary traumatic stress (STS), a syndrome with symptoms similar to those of posttraumatic stress disorder.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between secondary trauma, hope, meaningful work, and burnout in child abuse pediatric clinicians.



METHODS: Participants were solicited from the Helfer and Special Interest Group on Child Abuse for Medical Professionals listservs. They were sent a link to a Web-based survey consisting of the Oldenburg Burnout Inventory, the STS Scale, the Dispositional Hope Scale, and the Work as Meaning Inventory.



RESULTS: A total of 151 participants completed the survey. Correlational analyses showed strong positive associations between the STS score and burnout (R2 = 0.47; F3,140 = 40.64; p < 0.001). Hope and meaning in work demonstrated negatively moderate associations with STS and burnout (ΔR2 = 0.07, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: A national sample of child abuse pediatric clinicians shows that STS is associated with burnout. Meaning in work and hope can mitigate these effects.

Language: en