Abstract

Introduction: Previous studies using administrative data have demonstrated that the United States opioid epidemic is harming both adults and children, and is straining health care systems. Our objective is to describe the outcomes and trends in resource use among children with acute opioid ingestions using patient-level case report data.Materials and Methods: This study was a retrospective analysis of prospectively collected data from the 55 poison control centers in the United States which comprise the National Poison Data System (NPDS). Children under 19 years of age with a primary opioid ingestion between 1 January 2005 and 31 December 2018 were included in the analysis. Trends over three eras (2005-2009, 2010-2014, 2015-2018) were assessed using a Cochran-Armitage Trend Test. Yearly trends in the proportion of cases were calculated using generalized linear models. Multi-variable logistic regression analysis was used to calculate the adjusted odds of variables associated with having at least one Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) level intervention.Results: Children were involved in 207,543 (27.54%) of a total of 1,002,947 primary exposure-related opioid poisoning cases reported to US poison centers. The percentage of patients admitted to a critical care unit from these exposures increased in each era (6.6%, 8.5%, 9.6%). Suicidal intent increased in each era (14.0%, 15.3%, 21.2%), and was associated with increased adjusted odds of receiving a PICU procedure (OR 9.68, CI 7.97-11.76). Fentanyl (OR 12, CI 9.2-15.7), heroin (OR 11.1, CI 9.4-13.1), and methadone (OR 15, CI 13-17.3) were the opioids most associated with having a PICU procedure.Discussion and Conclusions: The severity of admissions for acute opioid ingestions, especially following attempted suicide, has increased over the studied time frame. Efforts focused on reducing access, especially to synthetic and illicit opioids, and addressing adolescent suicidality are needed to reduce these serious consequences of the opioid epidemic on children in the United States.

