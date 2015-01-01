Abstract

This study compared the prevalence of violence victimization requiring hospital treatment among adolescents that are culturally or ethnically diverse and those that are South Korean living in South Korea. This study used a nationally representative data set of 63,376 adolescents obtained from the Korean Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey conducted in 2015 by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hierarchical multivariable logistic regression was conducted to calculate the odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for violence victimization in each group of culturally diverse adolescents compared to that of adolescents with South Korean parents. The analysis showed that adolescents whose parents are both culturally or ethnically diverse had ORs of 18.64 (95% CI 11.28-30.81) for violent experience. To decrease the violent victimization of culturally diverse adolescents with a culturally or ethnically diverse parent, specific government policies and school strategies are needed.

