|
Citation
|
Baak M, Miller E, Ziersch A, Due C, Masocha S, Ziaian T. J. Sch. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Sansom Institute of Health Research, University of South Australia, Magill, Adelaide, SA, 5072, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31859380
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Refugee background young people are at increased risk of mental health problems. In countries of refugee resettlement, schools are important sites where mental health difficulties can be identified and service access facilitated; however, little is known about how best to support these practices within schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; refugee students; refugees; secondary teachers