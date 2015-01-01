SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Eddleston M, Gunnell D. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; 7(1): 9-11.

Affiliation

Population Health Sciences, Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(19)30478-X

PMID

31860459

Abstract

Restriction of access to highly lethal and commonly used suicide methods is one of the few proven approaches available to governments to reduce overall suicide rates. In high-income countries, the approach has largely focused on restricting the sales of, or withdrawing, medicines that are commonly taken in fatal overdoses, restricting access to guns, and making high-risk locations (such as bridges) safer. In low-income and middle-income countries, where pesticides are a common means of suicide, it has focused on government actions to remove highly hazardous pesticides from agriculture.


Language: en
