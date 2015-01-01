Abstract

Restriction of access to highly lethal and commonly used suicide methods is one of the few proven approaches available to governments to reduce overall suicide rates. In high-income countries, the approach has largely focused on restricting the sales of, or withdrawing, medicines that are commonly taken in fatal overdoses, restricting access to guns, and making high-risk locations (such as bridges) safer. In low-income and middle-income countries, where pesticides are a common means of suicide, it has focused on government actions to remove highly hazardous pesticides from agriculture.

