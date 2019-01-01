|
Kerr DCR, Tiberio SS, Capaldi DM, Owen LD. Addict. Behav. 2019; 103: e106248.
Oregon Social Learning Center, United States. Electronic address: leeo@oslc.org.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31862621
BACKGROUND: Parent substance use is a risk factor early adolescents' substance use. Theoretical models of deviance and general substance use risk may not apply to risk-transmission pathways involving parents' prescription opioid misuse (POM) and child outcomes. Thus, we examined predictions of children's alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana (ATM) use in early adolescence, from parental POM, delinquency, depressive symptoms, and ATM use.
Adolescence; Community sample; Longitudinal; Marijuana; Prescription opioid