Abstract

Youth exposed to early life interpersonal violence (IPV) demonstrate heterogeneous clinical symptoms. Studies based on univariate methods suggest that neurocircuitry related to emotion processing explains heterogeneity in internalizing symptoms. Here, we use a multivariate, data-driven method of identifying distinct functional brain activation profiles (i.e., "biotypes") and test whether these biotypes differentiate internalizing symptoms among IPV-exposed youth. 114 adolescent girls (n = 38 with no IPV exposure or psychopathology; n = 76 with IPV exposure and heterogeneous internalizing symptoms), aged 11-17, completed an emotion processing task during fMRI. To identify distinct biotypes of brain engagement profiles, data-driven clustering analysis was applied to patterns of voxel activation, constrained within a mask of distributed regions implicated in emotion processing. Resulting biotypes (BT1-3) were compared on measures of IPV exposure and internalizing symptoms, as well as symptom reduction during Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) among a subset of participants (n = 21). Cluster analyses identified three biotypes, differentiated by engagement of medial prefrontal, anterior insula, hippocampus, parietal, and ventral visual cortex during emotion processing. BT1 exhibited low levels of IPV exposure and internalizing symptoms. BT2 exhibited elevated levels of IPV, except sexual assault, and demonstrated moderate severity across internalizing symptom domains. BT3 exhibited elevated severity across all IPV and internalizing symptom domains. Greater symptom reduction during TF-CBT was associated with increased pre-to post-treatment changes in similarity with BT1. These results demonstrate distinct profiles of emotion processing neurocircuitry that differentiate heterogeneity in internalizing symptoms in IPV-exposed adolescent girls.



