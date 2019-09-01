SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Deck C, Bourdet N, Meyer F, Willinger R. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 67-77.

Affiliation

University of Strasbourg, Icube, UMR 7357 Multiscale Materials and Biomechanics, 2 rue Boussingault, Strasbourg 67000, France. Electronic address: remy.willinger@unistra.fr.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2019.09.003

PMID

31862046

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The evaluation of head protection systems needs proper knowledge of the head impact conditions in terms of impact speed and angle, as well as a realistic estimation of brain tolerance limits. In current bicycle helmet test procedures, both of these aspects should be improved.

METHOD: The present paper suggests a bicycle helmet evaluation methodology based on realistic impact conditions and consideration of tissue level brain injury risk, in addition to well known headform kinematic parameters. The method is then applied to a set of 32 existing helmets, leading to a total of 576 experimental impact tests followed by 576 numerical simulations of the brain response.

RESULTS: It is shown that the most critical impacts are the linear-lateral ones as well as the oblique impact leading to rotation around the vertical axis (ZRot), leading both to around 50% risks of moderate neurological injuries. Based on this test method, the study enables us to compare the protection capability of a given helmet and eventually to compare helmets via a dedicated rating system.

Copyright © 2019 National Safety Council and Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Bicycle helmet; Helmet test method; Model based head injury criteria; Oblique impacts

