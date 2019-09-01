|
Citation
|
Man SS, Chan AHS, Alabdulkarim S. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 25-39.
|
Affiliation
|
Industrial Engineering Department, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31862036
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The construction sector is leading in the number of accidents and fatalities; risk perception is the key to driving these numbers. Previous construction safety studies on risk perception quantification have not considered affective risk perception of construction workers or conducted comprehensive reliability and validity testing. Thus, this study aims to fill this need by developing a psychometrically sound instrument - the Construction Worker Risk Perception (CoWoRP) Scale - to assess the risk perception of construction workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction industry; Construction workers; Risk perception; Risk-taking behavior; Scale development