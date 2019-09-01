|
Citation
He C, Jia G, McCabe B, Chen Y, Sun J. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 231-241.
Affiliation
School of Economics and Management, Tongji University, Shanghai, China. Electronic address: jdsun126@126.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862034
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Construction workers face a work environment of high risk and mental stress. Psychological capital (PsyCap) could influence employee's mental health and work performance. It would be helpful to determine whether PsyCap affects worker safety behavior. However, few studies empirically examined the impacts of the sub-dimensions of PsyCap on the safety behavior in construction settings, reducing the potential practicability of PsyCap to improve workplace safety performance. Thus, this study tested the relationship between sub-dimensions of PsyCap (self-efficacy, hope, resilience, optimism) and safety behaviors (safety compliance, safety participation), while the mediating role of communication competence was also explored.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Communication competence; Construction industry; Psychological capital; Safety behavior; Structural equation modeling