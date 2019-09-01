|
Citation
Dabbagh R, Yousefi S. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 71: 111-123.
Affiliation
Faculty of Industrial Engineering, Urmia University of Technology, Urmia, Iran. Electronic address: s.yousefi@ine.uut.ac.ir.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862022
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: With the development of industries and increased diversity of their associated hazards, the importance of identifying these hazards and controlling the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks has also dramatically augmented. Currently, there is a serious need for a risk management system to identify and prioritize risks with the aim of providing corrective/preventive measures to minimize the negative consequences of OHS risks. In fact, this system can help the protection of employees' health and reduction of organizational costs.
Language: en
Keywords
Failure mode and effect analysis; Fuzzy cognitive map; Multi-objective optimization on the basis of ratio analysis; Occupational health and safety; Risk assessment