SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jung K, Kim H, Lee E, Choi I, Lim H, Lee B, Choi B, Kim J, Kim H, Hong HG. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 101: e104322.

Affiliation

National Forensic Service, Republic of Korea.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2019.104322

PMID

31865275

Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been an insufficient in-depth analysis of the nature and prevalence of the typologies of child homicide in Asia, particularly in South Korea.

OBJECTIVE: In the current study, we sought to determine the prevalence and identify the heterogeneity of the child homicide phenomenon in South Korea. PARTICIPANT AND SETTINGS: All 341 original case files (i.e., hospital, police, and autopsy reports) of homicide incidents involving children aged 0-18 in 2016 were obtained from the forensic autopsy archives of the National Forensic Service (NFS), which handles 100 % of the medico-legal autopsies in South Korea. These were examined and reclassified based on our definition.

METHOD: A cluster analysis using Gower's distance was applied, which has rarely been utilized in this field of research. By performing a qualitative analysis, we first extracted 70 (numerical, logical, categorical) crime, victim, perpetrator, and household relevant variables, which were later utilized in the cluster analysis.

RESULTS: Among the 341 cases from 2016, 95 were judged to be at least suspicious child homicide cases. When applying the cluster analysis, eight sub-clusters were extracted: child torture, maternal filicide, neonaticide, death not related to previous abuse, paternal filicide, paternal infanticide, maternal infanticide, and psychotic killings.

CONCLUSIONS: The commonality and the unique aspect of the child homicide phenomenon in South Korea, in comparison with the results from previous research from other countries, are discussed.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Child homicide; Cluster analysis; Gower distance; Homicide-suicide; South Korea

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print