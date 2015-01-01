Abstract

Purpose: This study was conducted in a home-based context where trained occupational therapists delivered progressive physical exercise training and home modification intervention for preventing falls, namely the FIT-at-Home intervention. We assessed the feasibility of the intervention's content and mode of delivery from the occupational therapists' perspective as well as the feasibility of study procedures.Methods: We used a mixed-methods approach, which generated qualitative data from 14 OTs' after delivering the intervention via interviews and quantitative data of the study procedures via questionnaires and documentation sheets.Results: In total, 16 of the 17 older people completed the intervention. Of 9 recorded falls, no serious physical problems occurred. Qualitative data suggested that the intervention content and mode was feasible. Only minor adaptations to the program are needed based on the users' feedback. The main benefit was seen in the fact that simple exercises can be integrated into everyday life for older people with restricted mobility.Conclusion: The FIT-at-Home intervention comprising lifestyle-integrated balance and strength exercises and home safety is feasible for occupational therapists to deliver. The findings will help to further refine the intervention and study procedures.Implications for rehabilitationFalling is a frequent and serious health problem for many community-living older people, and the incidence of injurious falls increases with advancing age.Home visiting programs comprising physical exercise training and home modification appear to be beneficial for older people with poor health, functional limitations, and limited mobility.This study indicates that it is feasible to introduce lifestyle-integrated balance and strength exercises, performed as part of daily routine for older people at risk of falling.Behavioural self-management strategies have the potential to improve the implementation of exercises during the course of rehabilitation treatment and afterward.

