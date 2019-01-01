SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Suglia SF, Kulick ER, Brown J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2019; 6: e48.

Affiliation

Department of Pediatrics, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s40621-019-0224-9

PMID

31867155

PMCID

PMC6900843

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to determine the relation between childhood adversities and prior involvement with Child Protective Services (CPS) history among children presenting for evaluation at a Child Advocacy Center. STUDY DESIGN: The study evaluated children presenting to a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) from 2009 to 2014. A five-item child adversity measure, based on mother's report, was characterized into a scale of none, one, or two or more adversities. Caseworkers at the CAC assessed whether families had a prior history of involvement with CPS.

RESULTS: Among the 727 children included in the analyses, 43% had a prior history of involvement with CPS. Twenty-six percent of the children experienced one childhood adversity while 29% experienced two or more. In regression analyses adjusting for socio-demographics, experiencing one (Prevalence Ratio (PR) 1.25 95%CI 1.0-1.5) or two or more adversities (PR1.67 95%CI 1.4, 2.0) was associated with higher prevalence of CPS history compared to those who reported none.

CONCLUSIONS: Childhood adversities are associated with prior contact with CPS, suggesting there are missed opportunities to provide services to high-risk families. CACs may be in a unique position to advocate for families and prevent further victimization of children.

© The Author(s). 2019.


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse child experiences; Child maltreatment; Child protective services; Re-victimization; Social stressors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print